US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hess were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,785,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,735,000 after acquiring an additional 189,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,063,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,521,000 after purchasing an additional 203,667 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hess by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,173,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after buying an additional 724,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,086,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,282,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $71.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank cut Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

