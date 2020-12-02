US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,475 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of ChampionX worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ChampionX during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ChampionX by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 93,910 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHX opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.30.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on ChampionX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.