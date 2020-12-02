US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of American Woodmark worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 2.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 420,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 325,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.33. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.