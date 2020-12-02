US Bancorp DE Sells 611 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 357.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $130.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.06. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $131.00.

