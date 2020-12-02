US Bancorp DE Sells 6,033 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIB opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $37.12.

