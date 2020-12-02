US Bancorp DE Sells 3,670 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 23.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.56.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.05.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

