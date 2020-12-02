US Bancorp DE Sells 2,171 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $483,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 127.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LYV stock opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.19. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. ValuEngine cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.