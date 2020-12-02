US Bancorp DE Sells 1,010 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 108.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 108.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

CONE opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

