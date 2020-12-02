US Bancorp DE Purchases 709 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,306,000 after acquiring an additional 74,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 595,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,942,000 after acquiring an additional 675,719 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 541,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 496,561 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $342,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,234.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.84 and a 200-day moving average of $124.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $161.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

