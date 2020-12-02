US Bancorp DE Purchases 5,595 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Semtech were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 79.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 30.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 5.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Semtech by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 3.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 98.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $166,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.