US Bancorp DE Purchases 11,565 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 6,802.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 179.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.96 and a 200 day moving average of $88.55. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $155.61.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

