US Bancorp DE Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,481 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TCF Financial by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

NYSE:TCF opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

