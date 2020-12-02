US Bancorp DE Has $965,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 89.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.12.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

