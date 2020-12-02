US Bancorp DE Has $962,000 Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $545,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,879.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $452,593.10. Insiders have sold 44,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

