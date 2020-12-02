US Bancorp DE Has $942,000 Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 526.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 840,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,475,000 after buying an additional 180,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 572,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,304,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after buying an additional 66,517 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,005,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 377,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after buying an additional 21,144 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 910 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $60,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,650 shares in the company, valued at $571,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $157,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,910 shares of company stock worth $314,202. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 134.79, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 384.21%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

