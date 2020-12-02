US Bancorp DE Has $907,000 Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 54.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,456,000 after buying an additional 1,156,545 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth $8,809,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,181,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,445,000 after purchasing an additional 110,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,402,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

IAC opened at $145.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.95. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $146.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

