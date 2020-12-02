US Bancorp DE Has $886,000 Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 74.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $530,000. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FMS shares. Nord/LB raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.10.

FMS opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

