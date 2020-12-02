US Bancorp DE Has $867,000 Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GDS were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.97. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $100.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.98 and a beta of 1.29.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.89.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

