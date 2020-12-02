US Bancorp DE Has $851,000 Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,697,000 after purchasing an additional 94,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,000,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,929,000 after purchasing an additional 398,462 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,935,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,425,000 after purchasing an additional 297,984 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,701 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,666,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42 and a beta of 1.71. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $74.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $1,359,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,753.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,953 shares of company stock valued at $8,377,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRKS. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

