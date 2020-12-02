US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,756 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon National by 57.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,796,000 after buying an additional 19,273,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,757,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,601 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,560,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,556,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,974 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

In other First Horizon National news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,755.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FHN opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon National Co. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.23 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

