US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 416,949 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27,629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 332,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 331,552 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 259,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,633,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,682 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

