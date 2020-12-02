US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coherent were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Coherent by 767.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coherent by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Coherent by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.26.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

