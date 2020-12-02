US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,741 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIPS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

Vipshop stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

