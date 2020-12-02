US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WestRock were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after buying an additional 209,568 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 14.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 382,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WRK opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

