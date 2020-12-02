US Bancorp DE Buys 5,142 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 48.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $119,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at $126,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $35.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

In other CubeSmart news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

