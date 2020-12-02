US Bancorp DE Buys 11,346 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 107.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

GDX opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.33.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

