US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in StoneCo by 57.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. 140166 raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. StoneCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

STNE stock opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $74.93. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.24 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

