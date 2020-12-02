US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.35 and a beta of 1.22.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.