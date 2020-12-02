US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.44. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.29 and a 200 day moving average of $95.74.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,143,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,462,274.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 105,535 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.