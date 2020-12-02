US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,174 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kemper were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kemper by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,236,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,652,000 after purchasing an additional 97,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,848,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 960,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,668,000 after acquiring an additional 92,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,343,000 after acquiring an additional 91,417 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,021,000 after acquiring an additional 65,095 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper stock opened at $75.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

