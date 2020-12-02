Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,871 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Unum Group worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 461,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Unum Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 232,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $774,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Unum Group stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

