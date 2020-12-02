Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.10% of Universal Electronics worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 197,244 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,089,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 188,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 59,805 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,121,000.

Shares of UEIC opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $721.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $153.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.66 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

