United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.28

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 86187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.83.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $44.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in United Microelectronics by 697.3% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,025,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 1,771,388 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4,967.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,971,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 1,932,766 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 437,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,850 shares during the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.