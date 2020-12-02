United Bank Buys 114 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

United Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,220.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,185.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,017.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,615.68 billion, a PE ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

