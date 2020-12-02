United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

UAL opened at $45.32 on Monday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in United Airlines by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $516,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 44.0% in the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 72,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 504,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,542,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

