Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ULTA stock opened at $279.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.49. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $288.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.89.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

