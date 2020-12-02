UBS Group Lowers Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) to Neutral

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLGZY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Flughafen Zürich presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of FLGZY opened at $6.89 on Monday. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

