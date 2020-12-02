Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $60.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock opened at $49.63 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.