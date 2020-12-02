Truist Increases Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target to $65.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $56.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 1.56. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.43. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

