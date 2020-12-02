Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,162 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 1,054,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Transocean worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,450,000 after buying an additional 3,318,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 42.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,538,791 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 1,642,283 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 44.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831,245 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 877,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,570,950 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $12,025,000 after buying an additional 802,264 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 27.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,429,478 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 307,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

RIG stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.44.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

