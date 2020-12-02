Tilly’s (TLYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $135.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.94 million. On average, analysts expect Tilly’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.26 million, a P/E ratio of 884.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

In other news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $60,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,476.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

