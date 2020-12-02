Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Sage Therapeutics worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.45.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.45. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $154.44.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

