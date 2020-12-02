Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.66% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after buying an additional 56,169 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after buying an additional 127,612 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 129,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

JKF stock opened at $110.56 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.40.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.