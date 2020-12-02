Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 980 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,017,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $132.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.71. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $144.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.92.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

