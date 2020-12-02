Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 35,949 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,949 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Myers Industries were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 100.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the third quarter worth $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 71.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 325.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYE opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $621.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director William A. Foley acquired 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $38,722.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori A. Lutey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,153.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,500 shares of company stock worth $227,724 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

