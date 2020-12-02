Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 15,587 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,587 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gartner were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Gartner by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $741,037.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at $662,526.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $89,976.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT stock opened at $153.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.65 and its 200 day moving average is $129.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

