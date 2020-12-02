Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Shopify were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 216.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at $215,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3,120.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,045.82.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,069.06 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,146.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,000.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $953.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,752.53, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

