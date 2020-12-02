Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Wipro were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Wipro by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.50.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

