Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 21,227 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.4% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

