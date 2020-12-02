Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,341 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Semtech worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 98.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $70.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $223,400.00. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

